A dry Sunday has been forecast for Nottinghamshire with some sunshine despite a grey start

Despite a grey start, the Met Office has forecast a dry Sunday, today, July 14, across Nottinghamshire with sunny spells this afternoon.

It is expected to remain dry with some cloud this morning, according to the Met Office, but sunny spells should develop later and it should stay dry.

The Met Office has also forecast further dry weather with long clear periods by tonight with some mist patches and thickening cloud.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 15 degrees centigrade and lows of 12 degrees centigrade.