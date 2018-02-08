WEATHER WARNING: Snow and ice

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place from 00.05am to 12pm tomorrow (Friday, February 9).

Following a spell of rain and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing widespread ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads. Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers will follow.

There is a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible. The warning has been updated to extend it further south and east, whilst delaying the start time to midnight.