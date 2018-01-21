A weather warning has been issued for Nottinghamshire as temperatures are set to drop once again.

The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6am until 6pm today (January 21).

An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally.

In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, following a very cold night.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.