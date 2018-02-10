WEATHER WARNING: Alert issued for snow and ice in Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has issued Nottinghamshire with a yellow warning of snow and ice for Sunday, February 11.

Forecasters expect frequent, heavy hail and snow showers overnight and throughout the day, leading to snow accumulating on many surfaces from 6am onwards.

Temperatures will peak at around 3°C, before freezing in the early evening.

A spokesman said: “A very cold westerly airstream will bring frequent snow showers to many western and central areas on Sunday.

“Up to five centimetres of snow may accumulate above 150 metres with some snow to low levels too.

“Ice will also be a hazard overnight into Sunday morning and then is expected to return in the evening.”

Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded.

Ice is most likely to affect untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.