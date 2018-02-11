WEATHER: Met Office extend warning for snow and ice in Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has issued Nottinghamshire with a yellow warning of snow and ice.

Forecasters expect frequent, heavy hail and snow showers throughout the day (Sunday, February 11) leading to “snow accumulating on many surfaces”.

Temperatures will peak at around 3°C, before freezing in the early evening.

A spokesman said: “A very cold westerly airstream will bring frequent snow showers to many western and central areas on Sunday.

“Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded.

“Ice is likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

“Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

The warning is set to stay in place until midnight.