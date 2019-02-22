We can’t just keep having new votes if we don’t like the result, democracy has spoke on Brexit

How to turn democracy on its head: Have another Brexit referendum!

“But, that’s not fair, we`ve already had one.”

“No! No! The difference is that this time it would be a People’s Referendum.”

“But didn’t the people vote the first time round?”

“Well...uh, yes, if you want to put it that way.

“Oh I see, so this would really be, People’s Referendum Two. Hmm....”

“Well, we Remainers weren’t properly galvanised, and the Leavers didn`t really know what they were voting for.”

“Hmm, Hmm...”

How to jeopardise all future national and local elections:

If you don’t like the outcome of the first vote, demand another vote and then another and then another and then...

How to alienate the majority vote in this country: Find a way of staying in the EU after the people have voted to leave.

How to fill the House of Commons with independent MPs: Thwart the wishes of the voting majority.

How to give credibility to dictators around the world:

Keep having repeat elections over and over again.

Dictators can then take solace from ‘The Cradle of Democracy’; they can call repeat elections until they

achieve their aim and still appear politically respectful! Using this subterfuge,

any despot could simply hide beneath a veneer of democracy and remain in

office indefinitely.

K.Calder

By e mail