‘We call Brandon our little soldier’ - Worksop youngster battling serious medical difficulties is honoured for bravery

A Worksop youngster who suffers from cerebral palsy and has battled serious medical difficulties since birth has won a national award.

Parents across the country were asked to nominate their real-life little heroes in the inaugural PAW Patrol Little Heroes Paw Awards 2018.

Brandon pictured with his dad Gavin.

Eight awards, based on the heroic pups from the much-loved Nick Jr. TV show, champion little ones who deserve to be recognised for the challenges they have faced in their lives and how they have touched the lives of others.

Seven-year-old Brandon Craske-Playfoot will receive The Skye Award for Outstanding Bravery, for demonstrating exceptional courage in the face of adversity.

Brandon was born on June 1, 2011, but did not take his first breath for 12 minutes, leaving him with severe brain damage and cerebral palsy.

The brave youngster is well known to the Worksop community, who have rallied around to raise thousands of pounds to pay for major surgery as well as specialist equipment.

Gavin and Sally, Brandon’s parents, said: “We call Brandon our little soldier and every day we are impressed by his bravery. When he was born he wasn’t breathing and has been a tough little fighter ever since.

“As a family we have helped him through complications including severe cerebral palsy, aortic stenosis and endless operations, but it is Brandon who has kept us all strong with his refusal to ever give up.

“Brandon is non-verbal, yet has an amazing way of communicating with those around him without words.

“He makes us proud every single day and we are so pleased his bravery will be recognised with this award, especially as he absolutely loves PAW Patrol.”

Both Gavin and Sally work tirelessly to raise money to support Brandon and the care that he will need for the rest of his life.

Gavin said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has already supported us and helped raise money for Brandon’s equipment and renovations to our home.

“It has made such a difference to his and our lives.

“We are continuing to raise money for him as he grows and his needs change, and as we strive to give him the best quality of life he can possibly have.”

Brandon will attend an exclusive awards ceremony with his seven fellow winners at the Gloworm Festival, which takes place at Thoresby Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19.

He will receive a certificate and medal straight from the paws of some of PAW Patrol’s best-loved characters, take home lots of goodies and enjoy all the fun the festival has to offer, VIP-style.