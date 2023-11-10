The northern lights were spotted across Budby and Clipstone skies – as a local resident captured the aurora.

These images of the Northern Lights, widely known as the aurora borealis, were taken in both Clipstone and Budby on Sunday, November 5, by Dawn Amos.

The lights occur when electrically charged particles enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at a very high speed.

It is not uncommon for the lights to be seen from the UK but the clarity and brightness often depends on the area.

For example, the lights are most prominent in darkness at around midnight, due to that being when the sky tends to be darkest. – where residents are free from light pollution and reflections.

Lights can appear in shades of green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the north.

The phenomena extends from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.