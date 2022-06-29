An electrical fire ignited on Kilton Hill in Worksop last night (June 28) at 8.32pm, and left 203 neighbouring homes without power.

The fire was shown in drone footage, captured by DroneGodX, to be coming from an electrical manhole on the pavement.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police and Western Power were all called to the scene.

The incident was attended by crews from Worksop Fire Station, Nottinghamshire Police, and Western Power. Credit: Shaun Morris

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire said two engines from Worksop Fire Station attended the incident to extinguish the fire caused by an underground cable.

Local properties were isolated and a 100-metre cordon was put in place by Nottinghamshire Police.

The fire was extinguished by 11:54pm and the cable was isolated by Western Power. Kilton Road was reopened shortly after.

A spokeswoman from Western Power Distribution said the fire was caused by a piece of equipment called the link box.

She said: "We received reports of the fire at 8.37pm. We had to take 203 customers off supply for safety reasons so that we could remove it.

"Everyone had their power restored by 1.28am.