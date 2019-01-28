Warning after young girls followed by van

Two "young females" were followed by man with mohican in Ollerton.

Police are now appealing for information about what they are describing as a "suspicious" incident.

Two "young females" were were walking from Church Circle to the play park on Whitewater Road when "they became aware of a vehicle that was travelling slowly and appeared to be following them".

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Sherwood neighbourhood policing team, said: "The vehicle is described as a white Transit-size van with no markings.

"The two occupants were male, with the driver having a distinctive mohican-style haircut and passenger having short dark hair and beard.

"The vehicle followed the girls the wrong way around the one way system on Church Circle, down Lime Tree road and continued along Walesby Lane towards Whinney Lane as the girls ran down Whitewater Road before taking refuge in Costcutter.

"The males made no attempt to speak to the girls or to exit the vehicle.

"At this stage it is a suspicious incident and any information with regards to the van or its occupants can be reported on 101 quoting incident number 000401-27012019.

"Anybody in the vicinity at the time may remember the vehicle travelling the wrong way around Church Circle."