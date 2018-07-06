Warning after Sherwood Forest fires

Bosses at Sherwood Forest are urging visitors to take extra care after fires broke out in the hot weather.

A spokesman for the Forestry Commission, which runs Sherwood Pines forest park, near Edwinstowe, said: “The risk of fire remains very high during this prolonged period of dry and warm weather we are experiencing.

“In fact, we have suffered with forest fires here at Sherwood Pines.

“So far we have been extremely lucky thanks to the swift action of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“With no forecast of rain on the horizon, we kindly ask that all visitors to site help us to take extra care while here.

“Put cigarettes out properly and not on the ground; do not drop glass and refrain from using barbeques on site.

“If you see a wild fire, get to a safe place and call 999.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Two-year-old Piper battles rare disorder

What crimes have been happening where you live?



The warning comes after firefighters from Mansfield were sent to assist crews in Lancashire and Greater Manchester tackling two large wildfires, on Saddleworth Moor, near Stalybridge, and Winter Hill, near Bolton.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued safety advice in the wake of grass fires.

A spokesman said: “It’s getting to that time of year again where we are starting to see grass and rubbish fires increasing across the county.

“As temperatures heat up, you might be out and about in the countryside, or planning a barbecue or bonfire in your garden at home, so it’s important to remember that fire safety doesn’t stop when you leave the house.

“Our fire control team has taken a number of calls overnight about grass and rubbish fires across the county.

“Setting a fire in grassland can easily get out of control, and you could be taking our crews away from attending a lifesaving emergency.”

Advice includes:

If you’re planning a BBQ or bonfire in your garden:

* Never leave a barbeque unattended;

* Keep all barbeques and bonfires well away from sheds, trees and property as fires can easily spread;

* Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins – if ashes are hot, they can melt through plastic and cause a fire.

If you’re out in the countryside:

* Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows – they could start a fire;

* Avoid setting open fires in the countryside as they can easily spread;

* Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodlands, as sunlight shining through glass can start a fire;

* Don’t attempt to tackle fires which can’t be put out with just a bucket of water. Leave the scene as soon as possible and call 999 immediately.

READ MORE

Mansfield crews sent to Winter Hill blaze