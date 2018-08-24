Waitrose addition to service station near Worksop

Customers are able to enjoy many new features at the Shell services at Markham Moor which re-opened today (Friday).

The updated store, on the A1 northbound at Retford, will offer a wide range of food and drink options from Waitrose, as well as a flower selection.

There will also be an additional Costa machine and the Deli by Shell range, extra parking spaces, new bathroom facilities and a new ATM.

The refreshed forecourt will include new pumps with all fuel grades on all islands.

Ed Hall, Shell UK alliance and strategy manager, said: “Working with Waitrose, the updated and expanded store will offer a great range of products for customers, whatever they need – be it grabbing a coffee, picking up food for the evening’s dinner or getting a quick snack.”

To mark the opening, the first 1,000 customers making a purchase in the new store will receive a free Waitrose-branded hessian bag.