'Violent woman' who terrorised the Worksop community jailed

A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after a series of violent incidents in Worksop.

Ann-Marie Thompson, of Cheapside, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Monday, October, 1, 2018) and pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery, assault with intent to resist arrest, taking a vehicle without consent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and police assault.

On March, 27, 2018 at around 8.10am, Thompson tried to rob a 17-year-old girl of money as she walked along Carlton Road. She then went on to rob a 58-year-old woman of her handbag in the underpass near Albion Close at around 2.45pm on March, 31, 2018. When officers arrested her for these offences she resisted arrest by trying to throw herself down the stairs forcing an officer to hit his head on a wall.

She was also sentenced for a rampage on October, 29, last year where she stole a car from Cuthbert Street, drove around in a dangerous manner, crashed it in to another car before getting out and punching the driver of the other vehicle in the face. She was arrested on March, 24, 2018 for failing to appear in court, she resisted this arrest, lashing out violently at officers and refused to get into the police car.

Detective Constable Rachel Lee said: "We're pleased that Thompson is now behind bars, she's a nasty, violent individual who's been terrorising the Worksop community and she clearly thought she was above the law."