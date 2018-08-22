Vintage tractor club to hold Bank Holiday working weekend near Retford

Members of the Nottinghamshire Group of the National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club will be holding their annual ‘working weekend’ near Retford over the August Bank Holiday.

The event will take place at Haughton Hall Farm, Bothamsall, from Saturday to Monday August 25-27.

Spokesman Adrian Parker said: “This event is a great way for families to spend a day in the countryside and see a variety of old farm machinery at work preparing the land and harvesting the corn.

“There will be animals, children’s activities and rides around the site in a trailer suitable for disabled visitors.”

“On Sunday morning there will be a special open air church service in the ruins of St James chapel to dedicate a memorial to the crews of two Wellington bombers that crashed near the site after taking off from Gamston during the Second World War.”

Other highlights will include an auction of vintage items on Saturday, a ploughing match on Sunday, and a tractor road run on Monday.

Each day there will also be working demonstrations, static exhibits and a programme of events in the ping.

For full details of the line-up, visit https://goo.gl/Qbfnta.