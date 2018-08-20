Video shows two people police want to trace after huge Worksop fire

Police believe the two people in the below video may be able to help with their investigation following a huge fire in Worksop.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the blaze at a recycling plant at Sandy Lane Industrial Estate, which was alight throughout the night.

Residents in the area were asked to keep windows closed as a precaution.

The blaze was reported to emergency services at around 10.30pm on Saturday, July 28.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers believe that the two people in the video may be able to help the investigation as they were in the area at the time and may have witnessed something; even the smallest piece of information could help.

"The cause of the fire is as yet unknown, but anyone who was in the area or anyone who has information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1059 of July 28."