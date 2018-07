There have been few complaints about the heatwave gripping Britain - but groundsmen will be hoping for a spell of rain in days to come.

Fields across the country are turning BROWN after the heatwave - as temperatures soared to 30C.

The heatwave has led to many once green parts of England turning brown

Drone images show how rolling green landscapes and lush countryside have become scorched and dried out.

This includes a park in Broxtowe which has become entirely brown and yellow.