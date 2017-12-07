Video: See Notts lorry driver smash into woman’s car

A 34-year-old man has been found guilty found guilty of dangerous driving. Craig Barlow, of Bridge Court, Newark, attempted to undertake drivers and swerve between lorries whilst on his phone, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

As a result of his driving, Barlow clipped the front of a lorry, causing him to swerve and hit a barrier, before crashing into the side of a 46-year-old woman’s car. Thankfully, no one sustained any serious injuries.

The crash happened on 8 August on the A1 Northbound. The jury was told by a witness that she saw Barlow on his phone minutes before the collision and this was backed up telephone evidence. Dash-cam footage also showed Barlow’s dangerous driving in the moments before the crash.

He was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to a 12-month community order with the requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £1,085 in fines. He will also need to pass an extended driving test when he is allowed to drive again.

DC Nick Wood said: “Luckily, there were no injuries as a result of Barlow’s dangerous driving, but to be honest I don’t know how. The manner in which he was driving combined with the fact he was on his phone if a recipe for devastation.

“The impact this has on the victims of such crimes are long lasting and I’d like to thank the victim and other members of the public for supporting our investigation throughout.

“This should act as a warning to everyone of the dangers of using a mobile behind the wheel – don’t do it.”