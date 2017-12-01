VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottinghamshire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Nottinghamshire today on their first official engagement together.

The couple are in Nottingham for the day where they will visit a Terence Higgins Trust charity fair to mark World Aids Day, as well as speaking to staff and mentors at Nottingham Academy about a programme helping prevent young people from turning to violence and crime.

The couple will also visit Nottingham Justice Centre.

Huge crowds have turned out to greet the pair, who are to marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Video courtesy of Jackie Derbyshire.