VIDEO: New footage released following Worksop sexual assault

Police officers want to speak to these cyclists after a 55-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the Bridge Place area of Worksop.

She was walking through the Priory Centre car park between 1am and 2am on Sunday, September 10, 2017 when she was attacked. The area was said to have been busy at the time.

Officers have been following up several lines of enquiry but so far efforts to identify the suspect have been unsuccessful.

The police said they appreciate that the CCTV is not very clear but it might just jog someone’s memory.

Detective Inspector, Clare Dean, said: “This is a particularly nasty incident that we are treating as a potential stranger attack. We want to do everything we can to catch the person responsible.

“We also want to reassure the community that it does seem to be an isolated incident and we have extra officers patrolling the street at night. If they are concerned or do want to talk to us about anything, please get in touch.”

If you recognise the men in the footage or have any information that could help, please contact the police on 101 quoting incident 90 of September 10. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.