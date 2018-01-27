VIDEO: Fresh CCTV released in hunt for Maltby war veteran’s killers

Detectives investigating the murder of 80-year-old Tommy Ward have released CCTV footage of a car seen in the area around the time of the brutal attack on the elderly man.

Detectives want to trace the occupants of the dark coloured car in the footage, as they potentially may have witnessed something vital and could hold crucial information to assist the investigation.

Mr Ward was attacked in his home on Salisbury Road in Maltby in the early hours of Thursday 1 October 2015. He also had his life savings of £30,000 stolen.

He died as a result of his injuries five months later on Tuesday, February 23 2016.

An extensive investigation has been ongoing since the attack on Tommy.

Were you in the car, or do you believe it may belong to you?

Were you in the Salisbury Road or Maltby area on the morning of 1 October 2015? Do you have any information?

Please make contact with police on either 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 408 of 1 October 2015 if you can help.