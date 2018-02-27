VIDEO AND PICTURES: First glimpse at new Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers

This is the first glimpse of the new Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers.

The ride, which opens in the spring, has taken four years to develop and cost £16 million. It is the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for 21 years.

The Wicker Man is a six-storey structure featuring a human face on one side and ram's head on the other, which bursts into flames as the train races through its chest.

Before boarding Wicker Man, riders will embark on a journey into the world of the Beornen, a secret community living in the woods around Alton.

Lured in by chanting, rhythmic sounds and unseen eyes watching them, guests will ‘be chosen’ to take part in the cinematic ‘pre-show’ before braving the ride itself.

Francis Jackson, Operations Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Wicker Man is Alton Towers’ most ambitious project to date and we’re really excited to finally reveal our newest thrill attraction to the world.

"We’ve spent four years creating an experience that is truly spectacular by investing in the latest technologies which combine wood, fire and special effects to give riders the genuine feeling that they will be racing though flames.

"We can’t wait for everyone to experience Wicker Man when the park opens this spring.”

Video and pictures courtesy of Alton Towers.