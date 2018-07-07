Victim 'shaken' after Worksop house burglary

Police are appealing for information after a house burglary in Worksop.

At about 11.30am yesterday, three men forced entry to a home on Sparken Close via the back door, but were disturbed and fled.

The men were seen to leave the area via a blue car on Sparken Close and they headed in the direction of Robinson Drive.

The victim was shaken but not hurt, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers are appealing for any information and are keen to hear from any drivers who have footage on their dash-cam devices.

Call police on 101 and quote incident number 307 of 6 July 2018.