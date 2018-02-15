VESUVIUS ERUPTS: Here’s what’s about to be built at the former Worksop factory site...

The regeneration of the former Vesuvius site has taken a major step forward after councillors rubber-stamped multi-million pound plans to build an Asda supermarket and petrol station at the location.

It is hoped the scheme will create up to 200 jobs and attract additional retail, leisure and entertainment facilities to the site, off Sandy Lane, which has lain derelict for more than a decade.

Members of Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee have agreed with an officer’s recommendation to make adjustments to the proposals – ensuring Asda will commence the first phase of development.

Commercial Estates Group will oversee an immediate initial investment of about £5 million on infrastructure to provide access to the site, delivering a new roundabout and remediating contaminated land for Asda’s development.

Councillor Jo White, district council cabinet member for economic development, said: “After many years of speculation and frustration, it is pleasing to see things are finally starting to happen on the former Vesuvius site.

“This development will bring additional jobs and investment to the district, as well as greater choice for residents wishing to shop in Worksop. It will also kick-start further development of a site that has been an eyesore for quite some time.

“This is an extremely exciting time and I look forward to seeing work start on a new Asda store later this year, as well as further announcements from CEG on potential retail and leisure opportunities for this site.”

The development is scheduled for completion in late 2019. Asda expects to begin recruitment next year.

The Vesuvius factory closed in 2006.

David Hodgson, CEG regional head of strategic development, said: “This is incredibly exciting news.

“The market has been challenging with little significant new development of any kind, not least retail. We have worked tirelessly for a number of years to ensure Asda can still invest in Worksop and Bassetlaw District Council has now helped unlock this site, creating hundreds of new jobs and new facilities for the town.

“This is a major shot in the arm for the local economy, creating jobs in the new store as well as construction and apprenticeship opportunities. This, together with future phases on the site, will unlock even more employment and community benefits.”