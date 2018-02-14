Van driver downed Peroni before drink drive arrest in Mansfield

A van driver with previous convictions for drink driving downed two and a half pints of Peroni and drove a short distance in Mansfield when he was stopped by police.

PCSOs watched Jonathan Parmenter drive his Peugeot van from Sutton Road to a furniture shop on Stockwell Gate, just before 5pm, on January 25, and contacted police officers.

A test revealed he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Parmenter, 48, of of Patterdale Close, Gamston, admitted driving with excess alcohol, without insurance or a licence, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had previous convictions for the same offence from 2007 and 2010.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He felt fine in himself. He says it was an error of judgement and says he is disgusted with himself.

“The reason he was breathalysed wasn’t due to poor driving.”

Parmenter was banned for 36 months, but was not offered a drink drive rehab course because they had been offered twice before.

He was fined £500, and ordered to pay a £85 costs and a £50 government surcharge.