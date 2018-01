Derbyshire police are investigating after a skinned wild boar was found in a field in Clowne.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have information about the flayed animal.

Picture posted on the Derbyshire Constabulary wildlife officer Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, Derbyshire Constabulary's wildlife officer said that deer parts have been found in the area over the last few weeks as well.

If you can help police with their investigation, call 101 and ask for a message to be passed to PC 2581.