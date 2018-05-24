Update: Third person charged following Worksop burglary

A third man has been charged in connection with a burglary where a man was assaulted with a pickaxe.

It was reported that men wearing face coverings forced their way into a house in Norfolk Street, Worksop, before one of them hit the victim in the head with the pickaxe at about 9.40pm on Monday 14 May. It’s believed another was armed with a shotgun.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Yesterday (Wednesday 23 May 2018), armed officers from Lincolnshire Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Cawood-Charlton after executing a warrant at his address in Rushton Way, Lincoln. He has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent, and has been remanded in custody following a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ court this morning.

A man and a woman have already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Aaron Meehan, 37, of Wiltshire Road, London, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Porcher Toynbee, 21, of Bawtry Close, Lincoln, has been charged with wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Both appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 May 2018) and were remanded in custody.

All three people are now expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 18 June.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and detectives still want to hear from anyone who saw something suspicious on the night or has any information. Call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 943 of 14 May 2018.