UPDATE: Roads re-open after Bassetlaw Hospital incident ends

An incident at Bassetlaw District General Hospital, following reports of concerns for the safety of a woman, has come to safe conclusion.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the hospital at about 11pm last night, Sunday, June 4.

Earlier this mornng, Monday, June 4, Nottinghamshire Police blocked off the entrance to the Hospital’s accident and emergency department and closed Blythe Road.

A force spokesman said: “The woman is now in the care of hospital staff.

“We’d like to thank members of the public for their patience while emergency services were in attendance.

“All roads are now back open.”