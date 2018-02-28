UPDATE: Road remains shut after 16-vehicle smash on A1

Five HGVS were just some of the 16 vehicles which crashed on the A1 and emergency services are still working hard to clear the area.

Nottinghamshire Police Officers are asking people to still keep avoiding the A1 which is closed both southbound and northbound between Markham Moor and Elkesley.

A statement issued by the force said: “We are working hard to be able to reopen the A1 in both directions and will update you as soon we are able to do so.

“Officers are still dealing with a 16 vehicle collision, including five HGVs, on the Southbound carriageway near Retford. Injuries are believed to be minor at this time.

“Poor weather conditions are also causing standstill traffic on the Northbound carriageway.

“Please avoid the area and drive carefully, as many areas continue to have poor visibility.

The A1 still closed from the B6387 junction, Retford.

Firefighters from Retford, Newark and Tuxford were also on the scene and speaking on Twitter Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The northbound carriageway of the A1 has now been closed at Twyford Bridge while we deal with a collision on the southbound side between Elkesley and Markham Moor.

“Our crews are working with Nottinghamshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident as delays are likely.”