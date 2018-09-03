Update: Retford suspect device made safe by bomb squad

A suspicious device found in Retford this morning has been made safe by Army bomb disposal experts.

Police had cordoned off an area in Retford and premises were evacuated after reports of a suspicious device found in a building.

Officers were called at around 8.43am today (Monday 3 September 3) to a report of a package found inside a property in Market Place.

This morning a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said : “As a precaution we’ve requested the assistance of the Joint Services Explosive Ordinance Disposal Engineers, who are currently in attendance, and have cordoned off the area.”

Staff were evacuated from Retford Town Hall and the CCL Building as a precaution.

Exchange Street was closed as far as Man Furnishing and where it joins the cobbles. Chancery Lane was also closed at the junction with the Opera Tea Rooms and public toilets.