UPDATE: Firefighters still at Whaley barn fire after 12 hour battle

Firefighters are still in attendance at an incident in Whaley involving 80 tonnes of straw on fire in a barn.

Crews from Staveley, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Clowne and Worksop arrived at the scene on Whaley Road just after midnight this morning (Tuesday, November 21) and used two jets to get the fire under control.

Crews from Clowne and Shirebrook remain in attendance and are allowing the straw to burn while they protect adjoining properties, including a building where animal feed is stored.

The farmer is also assisting officers by dragging and raking out the straw to aid a quicker burn, and the Salvation Army have visited the scene to supply refreshments to everyone involved.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We hope to bring the incident to its conclusion this afternoon.”