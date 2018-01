A fire broke out in the first floor of a Worksop home.

Crews from Worksop and Aston Park from South Yorkshire Fire Service battled the blaze at Carlton Road, Worksop for more than an hour from just before 10.30am today - Tuesday, January 16 to nearly 11.45am.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This fire, which is now out, was located in a first floor bedroom.

“Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one jet were used to extinguish the fire.”