All lanes are now clear on the M1 after earlier delays between J25-26.

A vehicle crashed on a southbound exit slip road between junctions 26 and 25 this morning.

All three emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

Highways England have just tweeted: O#M1. Emergency carriageway repairs between J25 and J24A southbound are now complete. All lanes are now running. Have a safe onward journey.