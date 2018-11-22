Unique Christmas shopping extravaganaza at Welbeck Estate

The historic Welbeck Estate prepares for Christmas this weekend with its biggest ever selection of art, food and gifts.

The ever-popular Welbeck Winter Weekend, the estate’s annual celebration of all things hand-made, takes place today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday.

More than 100 artisan makers will be showcasing their wares at the ducal estate in Sherwood Forest, where unusual and unique Christmas gifts from across the region will be on display.

The three-day event is taking place at a variety of venues across the estate, including The Courtyard at Welbeck, The Harley Gallery, Welbeck Farm Shop, The Harley Studios, the bustling Harley Cafe and a marquee in the Victorian Kitchen Gardens.

One of the organisers said: “It promises to be a high-quality shopping experience, a million miles away from the high street.”

Ceramics, jewellery, metalwork, textiles, artworks, wood and glass pieces make up an eclectic mix of beautifully crafted items.

The Harley Gallery has carefully curated a selection of 75 artists and craftspeople, including long-standing favourites alongside brand new exhibitors.

Meanwhile, premium foodstuffs, from cheeses and chutneys to sweets and sloe gin, all made by local producers, will be available from 30 artisan stalls, chosen by the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop.

Visitors can also refuel with a range of mouthwatering street-food, including pizzas baked in a purpose built wood-fired oven and made by students from the estate’s renowned School of Artisan Food.

What’s more, there is the chance to visit 15 artists’ studios based on the estate and not normally open to the public. This is an ideal opportunity to find out more from the artists and craftspeople working in The Harley Studios, from ceramists and textile designers to florists and jewellers.

Free children’s activities, including ‘Paint A Pot’ with mum and dad, can be found upstairs in The Harley Gallery, while there’s an Explorer Trail in The Portland Collection and the opportunity to visit The Harley Pottery Studio and paint your own Christmas gifts.

Both admission and car parking are free for the Welbeck Winter Weekend. The event opens at 10 am each day and runs until 5 pm today and tomorrow, and until 4 pm on Sunday.