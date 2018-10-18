“Unexplained” death of Notts man in car fire not treated as suspicious

The “unexplained” death of a Nottinghamshire man who was found in a burnt out car is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

Nottinghamshire Police revealed that the body of the man, which has not yet been formally identified, was found inside a burnt out car in the Garden City area of Carlton yesterday morning.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the discovery of a body following a car fire in Carlton are not treating the death as suspicious.

“The man’s body was found inside the car after our colleagues and the fire service attended the fire in the Garden City area at around 2am yesterday (October 17).

“He has not yet been formally identified.”