UK set to be invaded by deadly Asian hornets that can KILL with just one sting

Deadly swarms of killer Asian hornets that can kill with just one sting could be set to invade the UK this summer.

The hornets have arrived on Jersey in larger numbers than ever before – and they could be heading to the shores of the UK next.

Sting victims allergic to the insect’s venom could go into anaphylactic shock and die, often with minutes.

The Channel Islands are a staging post for flying to the UK and a number of active nests have already been spotted and wiped out.

Alastair Christie, the Channel Island’s co-ordinator, said 13 “active nests” have been destroyed already, compared to just 12 nests in the whole of last year.

The warm spring followed by rainy weather is a perfect breeding ground for the hornets – who can devastate wildlife, including bees.