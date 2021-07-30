New regulations for high-rise buildings to improve fire safety
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service welcomes new planning regulations for high-rise buildings that will come into force on Sunday August 1.
The new regulation, Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure and Section 62A Applications) (England) (Amendment) Order 2021, will make sure that fire safety is included at the planning application stage of high-rise residential developments.
This includes consulting the Health and Safety Executive, making sure water for firefighting is available and providing access for fire engines.
The Order also applies to new planning applications for existing buildings. This regulation comes as a result of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report.
David Stevenson, Group Manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We welcome this Order, which complements the other fire safety legislation already in place, including building regulations and the Fire Safety Order.
“It should get developers thinking about fire safety at an early stage of the planning so that it is easier, further down the line, to build and maintain safer buildings.”