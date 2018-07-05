“Ugly” gang fight in Mansfield on Bank Holiday

A man who threw a punch in an “ugly incident” when two gangs clashed in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, in Mansfield, has been sentenced.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said the altercation, on St Peter’s Way, on May 21, involved “punching and kicking, and somebody holding a large glass bottle and swinging it.”

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said William Brook, who has learning disabilities, only threw one punch in the fracas and made a full admission to police afterwards.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the violence.

Brook, 24, of Birch Street, Church Warsop, admitted affray when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I give you considerable credit for your guilty plea and your honesty.

“You had no need to be involved in what was an ugly incident.”

He said the incident involved the use of a weapon and someone ended up on the floor.

“It’s not a stretch of the imagination to say that serious injury or death could have happened,” he added.

He gave Brook, who has no relevant previous convictions, a 16 week curfew, between 7pm and 6amm and ordered him to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

Four other men have also been charged with the same offence, and are set to appear for a trial on September 27.