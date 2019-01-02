Two-week bender ended in boozed-up car crash in Selston

A man who ended a two-week bender by crashing his car into another vehicle while he was over the limit in Selston was also carrying drugs, a court heard.

Aaron Willis’s Vauxhall Insignia hit a parked car and a telegraph pole on Lindley Street, at 7.30am, on November 25.

The impact snapped telegraph cables and dislodged a brick from an adjacent property which smashed the parked car’s windscreen, said prosecutor Joanne Goff.

“He was staggering around and officers formed the opinion he was drunk,” she said, adding: “A small mount of cocaine was found on him.”

A test at the police station, two hours later, revealed he had 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Willis had been on a “two-week” bender, after his five-year relationship ended when he discovered his former partner had been unfaithful.

He said Willis had been misusing alcohol and cocaine, and had even lost his job after failing to turn up to work.

“He had been at a house party where he was assaulted,” Mr Little said.

“He walked home and wanted to move his vehicle a short distance because there had been a spate of vehicle break-ins in the area.”

He said that immediately after the crash, Willis walked to a local garage to buy something to eat, and, after his release, contacted the owner of the car to give his insurance details.

Willis, 28, of Almond Crescent, Mastin Moor, admitted drink driving, failing to stop, and possession of a Class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You’re a fool. You have a lot going for you. You could have ended up killing yourself, or, God forbid, someone else.

“Up and down the country, innocent road users and pedestrians are being targeted by people who have misused alcohol and drugs and get into motor vehicles feeling they are in control. They are not.”

He handed Willis a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Willis was also banned for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.