Two thirds of drivers would risk driving through flood water

A report by the Environment Agency says wo-thirds of drivers would risk driving through flood water, despite it being the leading cause of death during a flood.

The agency’s Caroline Douglass described the statistic, taken from a survey of 18,000 AA members, as “extremely concerning”.

“No one should put their own life or those of their friends and family at risk during a flood,” she said.

Since 2013, the AA has rescued more than 14,500 drivers from floods.

Driving through flood water can also cause serious damage to the vehicle, with three-quarters of flood-damaged cars ultimately being written off, the agency said.

It is running a campaign warning people to prepare for flooding in advance by signing up for warning messages.

Ms Douglass, the Environment Agency’s director of incident management and resilience, said just 30cm of water was enough to float a family car and even less could float smaller vehicles.

Ms Douglass urged those travelling long distances during the winter to check for flood warnings along their route.

“If you find your way blocked by flood water, never take the risk - turn around and find another way,” she said.

The survey also found that men were more likely to drive through flood water than women - with 72 per cent of male respondents admitting that they would try it, compared with 60per cent of women.

A Nottinghamshire road notorious for flooding has topped a national list of waterlogged blackspots.

A total of 101 cars have been rescued from floods at Rufford Lane, adjacent to the entrance of Rufford Country Abbey Park i the past five years according to the AA.