Two people taken to hospital after crash closes road near Worksop
A main road near Worksop was closed this morning due to an accident.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:59 pm
Emergency services were called to the B6034 Ollerton Road about a mile south of the entrance to Worksop College.
The accident involved two cars.
Two people were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The road was closed while emergency services, including a fire crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe, were at the scene but has since reopened.