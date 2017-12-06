Two people arrested over Tommy Ward murder

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 80-year-old Maltby pensioner.

Tommy Ward was attacked in his own home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, on the morning of Thursday, October 1, 2015. His life savings were also stolen.

The ex-miner died as a result of his injuries five months later on Tuesday, February 23, 2016.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder.

This arrest was confirmed by detectives investigating the murder.

The man and woman currently remain in custody being questioned by officers.