Two men arrested after allegedly posting name of sexual offence victim on Facebook

Nottinghamshire Police has today arrested two people on suspicion of publishing the personal details of a victim of a sexual offence on Facebook.

The two men, aged 42 and 34, who have not been named, are alleged to have included the details in posts on Facebook.

They are accused of naming the victim in a case where the suspect was convicted of five years for three counts of indecent assault.

Nottinghamshire Police said the men, who have been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 5 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, will be questioned today.

Under the legislation, any victim of a sexual offence has lifetime anonymity, meaning nothing should be published that leads to the victim being identified, including name, age, address or photograph.