The accident happened on Scrooby Road, in Harworth shortly before 7am this morning.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.

One horse died at the scene and a second horse was later euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

It is believed the horses escaped from a nearby field.

A third horse also escaped but was safely recovered by police.

The driver of the car suffered whiplash injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Inspector Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the owners of the two horses.