BREAKING NEWS: Police release statement as murder investigation launched in Worksop

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday July 28? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

News you can trust since 1895

Two more Bassetlaw's parks fly Green Flags after receiving awards

Historic hall near Worksop could be given new lease of life as apartments

Mystery surrounds suspected incident in Worksop centre as police remain on scene

Tragedy as mother of three young children killed in hit-and-run in Bawtry

Boozed-up Worksop man dragged ex-partner around like a rag-doll

BREAKING NEWS: Police release statement as murder investigation launched in Worksop

"The best mummy in the world": Heartbroken husband's tribute to Worksop woman killed in Bawtry hit-and-run

Worksop murder: Police confirm pensioner’s body found by the side of road near Clumber Park

Worksop Murder: Two charged with murder after pensioner's body found at Clumber Park

The council has also posted this dramatic video of the scene on it’s Twitter feed.

Twelve fire crews are currently tackling a first-floor blaze at County Hall , although Hucknall crews are not among them.