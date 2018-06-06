Trust chiefs reassure residents Bassetlaw Hospital A&E will NOT close despite rumours

The Trust that runs Bassetlaw Hospital has made a move to reassure residents that the site’s Accident and Emergency Department is not set to close.

It comes after several worried residents contacted Your Guardian raising fears about the department’s future.

But chiefs at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust have reassured residents “in the strongest terms” that there are “no plans to close any services”.

David Purdue, chief operating Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “In early May, the Hospital Services Review was published.

“We met with all departments under the remit of the report, to discuss what this meant for our Trust and to answer any questions.

“In all we spoke to around 200 members of staff, detailing that none of our services would be closed.”

Richard Parker, chief executive of the Trust, also confirmed: “There is absolutely no truth in this rumour.”