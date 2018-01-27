Tropical Butterfly House donate £500 to Woodsetts anti-fracking group

The Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife and Falconry Centre in North Anston has made a donation of £500 to support the ongoing work of campaign group Woodsetts Against Fracking.

A spokesman for the group said: “We thank the Tropical Butterfly House in supporting our cause to stop the proposed experimental fracking process in Woodsetts. It is something they share our grave concerns over in relation to animal welfare and safety. This donation will help us protect our families, wildlife and land.”

The group’s primary aim is to legally obstruct any planning permissions sought for shale gas exploration or extraction.

For more information, visit www.woodsettsagainstfracking.co.uk.