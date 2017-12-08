Tributes for former parish and district councillor

A service at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Creswell, preceded committal at Brimington Crematorium, of Mr Charles Vallance Limb, aged 95, of West Street, Creswell.

Born in Sutton and a resident of Creswell for 75 years, Charles worked at Whiteleys, Mansfield, on leaving school, then at Metal Box, Mansfield, where he was the convener.

In his younger days he played football, liked boxing, reading, darts team. He served on the parish council for 52 years, district council for 26 years, was governor of three schools, vice-chairman of the Grenadier Guards and treasurer of the Royal British Legion.

Charles, who died at home on November 20, 2017, leaves his sons Ian and Edward, daughter Jane, grandchildren Georgia and Emmie.

Mourners were Mr and Mrs I. Limb, Mr and Mrs E. Limb, Mr and Mrs J. Clifton, Mr and Mrs D. Limb, Mr and Mrs H. Bannister, Mrs T. Bennet, Mr F. Hall; Mrs R. Turner (rep Ken, Ella, Jed and Jim); Mrs E. Glassey (rep C. Gilfillan), Mr and Mrs P. Brown; Mrs C. McAughey (rep Self Help Group), Mrs R. Williams, Mr P. Golding, Mrs Wilkinson and Barry; Mrs T. Renshaw (rep L. Dawson), C. and G. Bannister, S. and M. Fletcher, B. and H. Cheetham; Mr and Mrs Garrett (rep Grenadier Guards Chesterfield Branch), Mr and Mrs I.G. Slayer, Mr and Mrs D. Heavey, K. Goodwin, H. Wighall, M. and G. Charlesworth, K. Hartley, Mr and Mrs T. Foye, Mrs J. Fletcher, Mr A. Fletcher, A. Bailey, Mr and Mrs G. Mellish, Mrs C. Renshaw, W. Elliott and S. Walker; S. Wass (rep Jenny and Shamal), D. Smedley; M. Wing (rep Fox family); Mr and Mrs B. Pert (rep Fred family), Mr and Mrs F. Alcroft; Mr J. Aston (rep Mr H. Harrison), Mr J. Aston, Mrs P. Clifford (rep A. Clifford), Mr and Mrs R. Fletcher; D. and R. Leech (rep Grenadier Guards), Mr G.A. Turner; Mr M. Turner (rep P. Turner); Mrs W. Shelton (rep R. Shelton); Mrs J.E. Hallam (rep J. Hallam); Mr and Mrs J. Marks (rep Mrs M. Starbrook), Mr J. Lewis, J. Eden, B. Church; S. Wood (rep Creswell RBL); B . Fullard (rep K. Wood), Mr and Mrs L. Richardson, L. Bennett; Mr A. Atkins (rep Metal Box Pensioners Association); H. Pearson (rep R. Bourne, B. Durham); P. Williamson (rep Clarke family), Mr and Mrs G. Plant, A. Ingman, A. Dick, Mr and Mrs R. Richards, Mrs Z. Green, Mr and Mrs T. Hancock, Miss Bannister, A. Pearson, Mrs C. Bramhall, Mrs B. Gething, Mr and Mrs A. Trenam, Mr and Mrs A. Sharp; F. Parkes (rep Robert and Iris), B. and G. Wood, A. McCann.

The service was conducted by the Reverend David Hull and arrangements were by J Clay Funeral Directors, Creswell.

