Treetops Hospice at Home nurses comfort patients and families

People of Nottinghamshire are being urged to donate towards a Hospice at Home service this Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, experienced Treetops nurses will be on call to provide care in patients’ own homes and ensure they are comfortable, free from pain and hopefully well enough to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

The Treetops Christmas Appeal is asking for donations towards the Hospice at Home service, which was ‘simply priceless’ for Jennifer Dearman and her dad.

Jennifer said: “My Dad, William (Bill) Sutton, was a dearly loved family man who was always smartly dressed, often in a shirt and tie, and remembered by everyone who knew him as one of life’s true gentlemen.

“In 2015, Dad was diagnosed with diastolic heart failure. Knowing my Dad was fying, and the fear that he could end his days in a hospital, kept me awake at night and I knew I couldn’t allow that to happen. Dad said that when the time came he would want to be at home with my Mum and his family around him.

“By the start of 2016, Dad’s quality and energy for life was diminishing. By June, utterly exhausted with fighting, he made the decision to start withdrawing

medication.”

It was at this point that Jennifer heard about Treetops Hospice at Home service.

“To know that Dad could have the end to his life that he wanted - I cannot begin to explain the relief that gave us all.

“I remember the Treetops nurse being friendly with an aura of calm around her. She immediately went to my Dad and introduced herself, holding his hand and reassuring him and doing the same with my Mum and me. I remember crying with absolute relief that should anything happen after I had left, he was in safe, respectful and caring hands.

“We knew when we’d had shared our last precious day with Dad. When the nurse arrived, she just knew the situation without the need for endless questions or to take us away from our time together.

“She quietly did things around us and very gently explained we needed to get our rest and that she would tell us immediately if things were changing. I left feeling that if my Dad should pass before I came back, he would pass with calmness, love and care. I cannot describe how that feels - simply priceless.

“Treetops gave my Dad the gift of leaving this life at home, surrounded by the love of his family. Dad was very poorly and needed expert medical care to die without pain and suffering. It was given calmly and respectfully without intrusion in the most caring way you can imagine.

“I hope in sharing our story that people understand the amazing difference Treetops made to my Dad and his family. That amazing gift could be there for other families and I know Dad would be very happy to think his story could help others.”

Those who would like to make a donation towards the Christmas Appeal 2017 can do so online through JustGiving – www.justgiving.com - or by texting NURS01 £10/£15/£25 to 70070.

Treetops Hospice Care provides nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. All services are provided for free and include support and information, day care, Hospice at Home and therapeutic services including counselling and complementary therapies.