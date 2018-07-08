Treetops children say happy birthday to the NHS with a day of fun

Children and staff from Treetops nursery in Worksop, part of Busy Bees held a day of activities to mark the NHS’s 70th birthday.

The nursery, located on Celtic point, welcomed parents and their children from the local community.

The day was filled with fun events, some of which included decorating the nursery with balloons and the children learning about medicine.

They also took part in messy play activities using the colour blue.

As part of the celebrations, the nursery launched its new summer menu, which has NHS Startwell accreditation.

To achieve this accreditation, the meals must provide the right nutritional balance pre-school children need for healthy and happy early years.

Parents and families were also given the opportunity to sample the new menu for themselves.