Trees of Life help raise £36,000 for St Barnabas Hospice

Families across Lincolnshire have helped raise £36,000 for St Barnabas Hospice, by donating money for a light on one of many Trees of Life across the county.

Each light on a Tree of Life represents someone special who will never be forgotten, and the lights have shone brightly throughout November and December, a time of year which can be difficult for many.

Celebrations were held across the county including a service at the United Reformed Church in Gladstone Street, Gainsborough, and there were readings, music and a time for quiet reflection and candles were also lit in remembrance.

Individual Giving and Data Manager at St Barnabas Hospice, Jenny Peake, said: “We would like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to those who donated to our Light up a Life campaign and dedicated a light in memory of someone they will never forget.

“£36,000 is an incredible amount of money for our Hospice, and it will go a long way towards helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their family and carers.

“The lights on our Trees of Life have shone brightly in memory of loved ones, and it is an honour to be able to help people remember them in such a special way.”

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity and every year they support more than 9,000 people across Lincolnshire.

For more information about the hospice’s work visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk.